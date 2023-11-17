Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur is confident that former Pakistan captain Babar Azam will become “a legend of the game” considering how much he has achieved in the eight years he has been playing international cricket.

Arthur, who recently lost his title as team director, feels the 29-year-old is on the right track to becoming an all-time great since he continuously scores runs in all three formats and has broken a plethora of records already.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that Azam regularly led from the front during his tenure as captain.

Azam resigned from the leadership role following his side’s disappointing performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

“He will be a legend of the game,” Arthur was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In the World Cup, Azam accumulated 320 runs in nine matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 40.

Pakistan began with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite ending their four-game losing streak with victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand, the men in green were unable to advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan concluded their World Cup campaign with a 93-run loss against England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

