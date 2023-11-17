Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Moin Khan, head coach of the Quetta Gladiators, said he made a big mistake by releasing South Africa batsman Rilee Rossouw from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

His comments come after Rossouw played for the Multan Sultans in PSL 8 earlier in 2023 and had a dominant campaign.

The 34-year-old Bloemfontein native finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 453 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 45.30 and a strike-rate of 171.59.

“Quetta Gladiators made a mistake by releasing Rilee Rossouw. I regret that because I rate him very highly in T20,” Moin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and began by beating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green stopped their four-game skid with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the semi-finals.

Pakistan ended their campaign on a low note as they succumbed to a 93-run defeat at the hands of England.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Treat me like other players, Pakistan batsman pleads for transparency from national selectors

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 1320 ( 8.15 % ) Karachi Kings 3429 ( 21.18 % ) Lahore Qalandars 5466 ( 33.77 % ) Multan Sultans 1565 ( 9.67 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2809 ( 17.35 % ) Quetta Gladiators 1598 ( 9.87 % )

Like this: Like Loading...