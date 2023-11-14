Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “trying too hard” to take early wickets.

He noted that the 23-year-old is expected to make breakthroughs with the new ball as that is one of his key roles in the team.

However, Waqar is concerned that there may be too much pressure on Afridi and it is starting to take a toll on him.

“Pakistan’s success has come when Shaheen really picks up early wickets and over the years, he’s done it many times and he’s got capacity, capability, but at the moment he’s trying too hard,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently played in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and took 18 wickets in nine matches, which included a five-wicket haul against Australia, at an average of 26.72.

Pakistan kickstarted their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Despite losing four in a row, they kept themselves in the hunt for a semi-final spot after taking down Bangladesh and New Zealand.

However, the failed to advance to the final four and lost their final group stage game against England by 93 runs.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Eager to do well, Shahid Afridi shares message he got from Pakistan batsman trying to get back to his best

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48954 ( 12.06 % ) Babar Azam 308580 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 7011 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8906 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 72 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14066 ( 3.46 % ) Joe Root 3125 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2941 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1307 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2829 ( 0.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1322 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3711 ( 0.91 % ) Kagiso Rabada 806 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2453 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...