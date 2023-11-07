Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn jokingly said India captain Rohit Sharma should watch his stumps when facing Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

His comments come after Afridi has got Rohit out bowled on a couple of occasions, usually with unplayable deliveries.

While India comprehensively beat Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Steyn still warned the Indian skipper ahead of the future battles he will have with Afridi.

“This man, Shaheen Shah Afridi. Rohit Sharma, watch your pegs,” he said in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram.

Afridi has been brutally effective in the World Cup as he has taken 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.93.

Pakistan won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before going on a four-game losing streak, during which they were defeated by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They put an end to that disappointing run when they triumphed over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals alive.

Next up for Pakistan will be a clash against England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: His absence weakens them, Scott Styris knows Pakistan are missing key man they couldn’t pick

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 13042 ( 70.18 % ) No! 5542 ( 29.82 % )

Like this: Like Loading...