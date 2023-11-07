Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn said the pace duo of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are “very valuable” to the national team as they are big-impact players who take a lot of wickets.

Both Rauf and Naseem are first-choice members of the pace attack in limited overs cricket, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is the spearhead.

Considering the fact that Rauf is capable of hitting speeds over 150 kph and Naseem is generating incredible swing at just 20 years old, it is fully understandable why Bradburn holds them in such high regard.

“They [Rauf and Naseem] are obviously very valuable to us,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Rauf is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 36.07.

As for Naseem, he was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup.

Pakistan kickstarted their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing four games in a row to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They managed to end that streak back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand, which kept their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

Pakistan will be back in action on November 11 when they take on England in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

