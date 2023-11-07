Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England batsman Alex Hales believes Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is the “best seam bowler in the world.”

Afridi has proved time and time again what kind of damage he is capable of inflicting and it has resulted in his rise to becoming one of the elite pace bowlers in world cricket.

With his ability to swing the ball, generate extra bounce and hit speeds of 150 kph, Hales acknowledged that Afridi has all the tools needed to break through the defences of any batsman.

“[Shaheen] is probably the best seam bowler in the world,” he said in a video released by International League T20 (ILT20) team, the Desert Vipers, as quoted by Geo Super.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Afridi has been brilliant with the ball as he has picked up 16 wickets in eight matches at an average of 25.56.

Pakistan started by winning their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before suffering successive defeats to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green snapped their four-game losing streak with impressive victories over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

With their World Cup semi-final hopes still alive, Pakistan will be aiming to secure a big win over England on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Door not closed on him, Inzamam-ul-Haq confirms Pakistan bowler still has an international future

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 13042 ( 70.18 % ) No! 5542 ( 29.82 % )

Like this: Like Loading...