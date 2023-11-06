Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif believes he can easily bowl a maiden over to captain Babar Azam in T20 cricket today.

Azam is one of Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers in the format and has a batting average of 41.48 in T20Is.

Despite this and the fact that the 29-year-old has scored three centuries and 30 fifties, Asif doesn’t think it will be too hard to keep the star batsman quiet.

“I can bowl a maiden over to Babar Azam in T20 cricket even today,” he said in a space session on X, formerly known as Twitter, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has accumulated 282 runs, which includes four fifties, at an average of 40.28.

The men in green started their campaign with back-to-back wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before losing to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They snapped their four-game losing streak with brilliant wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Since they still have a chance of making it to the semi-finals, Pakistan will be looking to triumph over England when they meet on November 11 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

