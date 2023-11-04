Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan batsman Saleem Malik wants Babar Azam to be “given [a] complete chance to prove himself” as captain.

Azam’s future as skipper has been thrust into the spotlight yet again as the men in green are on the brink of being eliminated in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Malik pointed out that it is impossible for the 29-year-old to learn everything about being captain “in one day” and urged his critics to give him some time.

“Babar Azam is a young captain and you can’t learn the art of captaincy in one day,” he was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“Azam is a renowned name in Pakistan cricket and he should be given [a] complete chance to prove himself. This is also important in terms of making a good Pakistan team.

“If Babar makes mistakes, we should guide him instead of doing unnecessary criticism.”

Azam has scored 216 runs in seven matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 30.85.

Pakistan started the tournament with wins over the Netherland and Sri Lanka before faltering against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

They finally stopped their downslide with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Kolkata.

With Pakistan still in the race to make it to the World Cup semi-finals, they will be determined to secure another win when they go up against New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

