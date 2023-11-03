Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Australia speedster Geoff Lawson has pointed out that Babar Azam is starting to get “very good” at captaining Pakistan.

Azam’s role as skipper has been thrown into the spotlight once again as the men in green have not performed to their potential in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

With the 29-year-old not living up to expectations with the bat either, it has led to some questioning whether he needs to let go of the leadership role in order to focus on his batting full-time.

However, Lawson feels that the men in green have done well under Azam and backed the Lahore-born cricketer to keep leading the side.

“He is also getting very good at captaincy,” he told Geo News.

In the World Cup, Azam has accumulated 207 runs in six matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 34.50.

Pakistan began the tournament with successive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before going on a four-match losing streak, during which they were defeated by India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Teetering on the brink of elimination, Pakistan kept their World Cup semi-final hopes alive with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

They will now take on New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

