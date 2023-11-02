Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shoaib Akhtar, the Pakistan speedster who holds the record for the fastest ball bowled at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph), said one of the things that stand out about spinner Shadab Khan is the fact that he is always ready to accept his mistakes.

Shadab is currently going through a rough patch as he hasn’t been taking enough wickets.

This has been evident in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has been restricted to two wickets in five matches at an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Despite this, Akhtar pointed out that not only does the 25-year-old identify his errors, but he takes the time to work on the problems in order to eliminate them.

“He is ready to accept his mistakes and rectify them,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan started the World Cup on a high as they defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before stumbling against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

Their four-game losing streak came to an end when they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Pakistan still have a chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals and will now need to secure a big win over New Zealand on November 4 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 403 ( 74.08 % ) He is ok! 99 ( 18.2 % ) He is overrated! 42 ( 7.72 % )

