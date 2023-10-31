Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India captain Rohit Sharma has admitted he wouldn’t want to face Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he bowls “quite fast” and generates good swing.

In addition to this, he conceded that the 23-year-old, who is capable of hitting speeds of 150 kph, is a major threat with the new ball.

Rohit opens the batting for India and has faced Afridi numerous times, with the Pakistan speedster having dismissed him on a couple of occasions with absolutely unplayable deliveries.

Rohit’s comments about Afridi came when he was asked by the International Cricket Council (ICC) whether he would want to face the Pakistan pace spearhead or Australia left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

“None, both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball, can swing the ball, quite fast. So I would say none,” the Indian skipper was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

Afridi is currently representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has claimed 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.76.

Pakistan started their campaign with victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before everything fell apart as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

The men in green are on the brink of elimination and will be aiming to clinch a much-needed win when they face Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Time to assess him, Ramiz Raja has doubts about Pakistan batsman struggling to score big runs

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11153 ( 72.73 % ) No! 4181 ( 27.27 % )

Like this: Like Loading...