Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes it is unfair for people to make captain Babar Azam the scapegoat for the entire team’s failures.

While Azam hasn’t been at his best with the bat, but has started showing some signs of recovery lately, he pointed out that other individuals in the team not pulling their weight should be held accountable for their own performances.

The former skipper added that there are mistakes being made, but stressed that these need to be rectified by everyone involved with the national team.

“This is not the right attribute to target one person; obviously, your other ten players are also playing, you also have management, and this was the same team that was winning consecutively. Of course, there are mistakes that should be amended,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, Azam has scored 207 runs in six matches, which includes three fifties, at an average of 34.50.

The men in green started their campaign on a high as they beat the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, things fell apart from there as they lost to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa.

With the team on a four-match losing streak, they will be eager to break it when they go up against Bangladesh on October 31 in Kolkata.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Very confident about his batting, Shahid Afridi backs selection of Pakistan all-rounder who provides useful lower order runs

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11075 ( 73.29 % ) No! 4037 ( 26.71 % )

Like this: Like Loading...