Mohammad Amir, the left-arm seamer, said he has always called captain Babar Azam the “best batsman of Pakistan”.

Amir’s comments come after he was criticised for his comments about Azam being a tailender, which he insisted were misinterpreted.

The 29-year-old has been the men in green’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats for the past few years, despite having the added pressure of the captaincy weighing down on his shoulders.

“In all my interviews, I have called him the best batsman of Pakistan, which I am saying with my own mouth,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently leading the men in green in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

The men in green started their campaign with successive wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before falling to India, Australia and Afghanistan.

They will be searching for a much-needed win when they take on South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

