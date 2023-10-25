Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Matthew Hayden, the legendary Australia opener, is confident that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will score big runs very soon as he “is a champion.”

Azam had been going through a minor rough patch as he wasn’t scoring runs as consistently as he normally does.

However, he has started showing signs of getting back to his best in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

In five matches, the 29-year-old has made 157 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 31.40.

Knowing that Azam has been in such situations before, Hayden pointed out that the Lahore-born batsman “comes back from these things time and time again.”

“Babar Azam is a champion. He comes back from these things time and time again because that’s what champions do,” the 51-year-old, who was Pakistan’s batting consultant and mentor during the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup respectively, told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan got off to a perfect start in the World Cup as they won their first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

However, they were unable to maintain their momentum as they lost their next three matches against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Next up for them will be a clash against in-form South Africa on October 27 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Don’t hide behind any excuse, Shahid Afridi lashes out at Pakistan bowler’s inconsistent line and length

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 11058 ( 73.52 % ) No! 3983 ( 26.48 % )

Like this: Like Loading...