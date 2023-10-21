Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Usman Shinwari, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, has revealed that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed used to “get very angry at times” when he was captain.

He noted that while this took place on the pitch, Sarfaraz was very quick to apologise once the match was over.

Even though he would shout at players from time to time, Shinwari insisted that the 36-year-old is a “wonderful person.”

“Sarfaraz is a wonderful person. During his captaincy, he used to get very angry at times but after the match, he would apologise,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series before playing in the Asia Cup, where they fell short of qualifying for the final.

Currently, the men in green are involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and have gotten off to a strong start as they took down the Netherlands by 81 runs before thumping Sri Lanka by six wickets, during which they recorded the highest successful chase in World Cup history after chasing down a target of 345.

However, things haven’t gone to plan since they as they lost to India and Australia by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.

Having suffered back-to-back losses, Pakistan will be searching for a big win when they face Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 10525 ( 76.76 % ) No! 3187 ( 23.24 % )

