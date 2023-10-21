Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Kaif, the former India batsman, believes fast bowler Mohammed Shami is one bowler who can give Pakistan captain Babar Azam “a lot of difficulty.”

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats, but is currently in the midst of a small rough patch.

Shami is known for his impeccable line and length, along with his ability to swing the ball, which Kaif feels will put the Pakistan superstar’s batting skills and technique to the test.

“Mohammed Shami is a fantastic bowler; his form is also very good. And even in Bumrah’s absence, he managed the bowling very well. Even his form in the IPL was great. So he has a lot of talent. In my opinion, Babar Azam is going to have a lot of difficulty,” he told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently in action in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has scored 5, 10, 50 and 18 in Pakistan’s games against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, India and Australia respectively.

The men in green won their first two matches before suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of India and Australia.

They will be looking to rebound when they take on Afghanistan on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

