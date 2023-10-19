Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Hasan Ali, the Pakistan fast bowler, has recalled how there were talks about dropping captain Babar Azam after every Test match he played.

Azam didn’t have the best start to Test cricket as he struggled to score runs consistently, which caused many to criticise him and question whether he deserved to be in the squad.

However, the 29-year-old continued to be backed and has repaid the faith shown in him with a number of magnificent performances.

Through this, his batting average in Test cricket rose substantially and now sits at 47.74.

“After every Test, there were talks about dropping Babar in the next series,” Hasan was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before taking down Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

They then featured in the Asia Cup, where they fell agonisingly short of making it to the final.

Right now, Hasan and Azam are representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Hasan, who came in as a replacement for Naseem Shah after he suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, has been in fantastic form with the ball as he has taken seven wickets in the first three games against the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and India.

As for Azam, he has made scores of 5, 10 and 50.

Pakistan’s next match will be against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

