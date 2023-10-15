Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abid Ali, the opening batsman, said he hopes Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s runs don’t dry up as he wants him to keep performing for the national team.

Azam doesn’t regularly go through rough patches as he usually bounces back with at least one big score.

Abid also noted that he doesn’t want the Lahore native to get injured at any point as it would be a huge blow for the men in green.

“We can pray for him that Allah bestows him with health and that he may continue to perform for the Pakistan cricket team,” the 35-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then made 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

As for the Asia Cup, he amassed 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Currently, Azam is involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he has posted scores of 5 and 10 in Pakistan’s victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

He batted well against India, making 50 runs off 58 balls, which included seven boundaries, but Pakistan were crushed by seven wickets.

The men in green will be looking to bounce back when they take on Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

