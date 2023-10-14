Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul has labelled 150 kph left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as Pakistan’s “main bowler.”

Afridi is always given the new ball as he has a knack of picking up early wickets and putting the opposition under pressure.

The 23-year-old is also the men in green’s go-to man if they are in need of a breakthrough.

Having delivered wickets time and time again, Gul admitted there is no doubt that Afridi is Pakistan’s first choice bowler.

“He is our main bowler,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi recently took six wickets in two Test matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He followed that up with six wickets in three ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 16.33.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he picked up 10 wickets in five games at an average of 23.50.

Currently, he is involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and has taken two wickets in total, with one each coming in Pakistan’s first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will now take on India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

