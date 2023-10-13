Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abid Ali, the opening batsman, believes it is a good thing when Pakistan captain Babar Azam gets criticised.

Explaining why, he noted that it fuels the 28-year-old to perform better and reach a level that few can achieve.

Azam is the spearhead of Pakistan’s batting line-up and is constantly expected to put up strong performances.

“It’s good, Babar should be criticised. When he is criticised, Allah blesses him in a way that he scores without stopping,” Abid told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently scored 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He then played in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and accumulated 113 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he was involved in the Asia Cup and made 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Right now, Azam is playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and scored 5 and 10 in the team’s first two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka respectively.

Despite his low scores, the men in green beat the Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets, during which they chased down a mammoth target of 345, making it the highest run chase ever in the World Cup.

Pakistan will be back in action on October 14 when they face India in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

