Shadab Khan, the Pakistan spinner, has made it clear that the team have “no specific plans” to stop India batting superstar Virat Kohli from scoring runs in their 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Kohli has been in good form in India’s first two games as he made 85 against Australia and an unbeaten 55 against Afghanistan. The men in blue won those matches by six wickets and eight wickets respectively.

Despite being in ominous form heading into the match against Pakistan, Shadab insisted that the 34-year-old will be treated the same as all the other Indian batsmen.

“There are no specific plans for Virat Kohli. Everyone makes similar plans for opposition batters, which is to bowl in the right areas and hope for the batsman to commit a mistake,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Like India, Pakistan have also won their first two games, beating the Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets, during which they chased down a target of 345, making it the highest successful run chase in World Cup history.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

