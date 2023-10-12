Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal, the legendary spinner, has labelled wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan the “Iron Man” of Pakistan cricket.

His praise for the 31-year-old comes after Rizwan lit up the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a breathtaking century in the team’s six-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Rizwan struck a career-best 131 not out, which came off 121 balls and included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Supported by opening batsman Abdullah Shafique’s career-high 113, which came off 103 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, the men in green chased down 345 runs, making it the highest run chase in World Cup history.

“100 for the Iron Man himself. Absolute delight to watch,” Ajmal said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pakistan have now won their first two World Cup matches as they also defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs.

Their next match will be against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

