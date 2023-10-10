Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Herschelle Gibbs, the former South Africa batsman, pointed out that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has an endless hunger for runs and is never satisfied no matter how many he scores.

He noted that the 28-year-old is always looking for more as he wants to be better and keep achieving new feats.

This is a healthy trait for batsmen to have as it shows they are willing to put in the work to improve, which not only benefits them but the team as well.

“He also has a hunger for it and knows how to do it. No matter how many runs he scores, he is not satisfied,” Gibbs was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently scored 76 runs in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He followed that up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, Azam featured in the Asia Cup and accumulated 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

He is now captaining Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and kicked off his campaign with five runs in the team’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Next up for the men in green will be a clash against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

