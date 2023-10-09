Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, has refused to stir up “big controversy” by picking the toughest Pakistan bowler to face.

He noted that if he picked one player in particular, it will create unnecessary headlines and cause the other bowlers in the Pakistan team to “feel bad.”

Rohit instead pointed out that all the bowlers the men in green possess “are equally good.”

Currently, Pakistan have a number of standout bowling stars, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

However, Naseem is currently out of action with a shoulder injury, which he sustained in the Asia Cup.

The injury has ruled him out of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and may also see him miss Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of the year and the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.

“All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not pick any individual. It creates a big controversy. If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take [the] second player’s name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series and Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Most recently, they were involved in the Asia Cup, where they fell just short of making it to the final.

Currently, the men in green are in action in the World Cup and started their campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Their next match will be against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is exactly what we needed, Mickey Arthur on unavailable Pakistan player

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9434 ( 77.5 % ) No! 2739 ( 22.5 % )

Like this: Like Loading...