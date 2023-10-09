Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the Afghanistan opening batsman, said he really likes the way Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats.

Azam usually displays a vast array of orthodox cricket shots, including his sensational cover drive, which many say is the best in the world.

However, the 28-year-old is capable of picking up the pace when batting and can unleash a volley of attacking shots should the situation warrant it.

Given how well he can adapt depending on what is needed, Gurbaz admitted that it is always entertaining to see the Lahore native in action.

“I like his batting and the way he bats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has done well with the bat lately as he made 76 runs in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He subsequently scored 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he was involved in the Asia Cup and finished with 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Currently, the Pakistan skipper is playing in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and kicked off his campaign with five runs in the team’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

The men in green’s next match will be against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Must contribute during the 2023 World Cup, AB de Villiers wants to see Pakistan batsman at his lethal best

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 9332 ( 77.66 % ) No! 2685 ( 22.34 % )

Like this: Like Loading...