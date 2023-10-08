Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Stuart Broad, the England seamer, said he wants to see Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi keep on succeeding.

His hopes to see the 23-year-old continue reaching new heights stems from the fact that Afridi is “one of the bowlers I admire hugely.”

The talented speedster has already cemented his position as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has also garnered a reputation for taking early wickets as he regularly strikes with the new ball.

“He’s one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well,” Broad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has done well with the ball lately as he picked up six wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 37.33.

He subsequently featured in two ODIs against Afghanistan and took six wickets at an average of 16.33.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he claimed 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 23.50.

Currently, Afridi is involved in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and began by taking one wicket in Pakistan’s 81-run win over the Netherlands.

The men in green’s next match will be against Sri Lanka on October 10 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

