Saqlain Mushtaq, the iconic spinner, has called Shadab Khan the greatest Pakistan fielder of all time.

Shadab has wowed a lot of people with his acrobatic fielding skills, which include saving runs and taking jaw-dropping catches.

The 24-year-old, who is Pakistan’s limited overs vice-captain, is also the go-to spinner in white-ball cricket and a handy lower order batsman, making him the complete package.

“He is the greatest… Pakistan fielder,” Mushtaq said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shadab didn’t play in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but did take four wickets in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at an average of 23.75.

His latest assignment was the Asia Cup, where he finished with six wickets in five games at an average of 40.83.

Pakistan began the tournament with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having qualified for the Super Four stage, the men in green kept on rolling as they registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

However, things fell apart for them from here as they lost to India by 228 runs and Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which led to them missing out on the Asia Cup final and being eliminated from the competition.

The men in green will now take part in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will begin on October 5.

Pakistan’s first match will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

