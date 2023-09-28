Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Hafeez, the former all-rounder, believes Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is a star when it comes to bowling speed.

Rauf is arguably the quickest bowler in Pakistan right now as he is capable of surpassing the 150 kph mark.

The 29-year-old uses his pace to unsettle batsmen while also unleashing a plethora of other deliveries in his arsenal, including lethal bouncers and toe-crushing yorkers.

“Speed star Haris Rauf,” Hafeez said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rauf did not feature in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka,a but claimed five wickets in two ODIs against Afghanistan at an average of 13.20.

Most recently, he was in action in the Asia Cup and took nine wickets in four games at an average of 13.33.

He sustained a right flank injury during the tournament, but is expected to recover before the start of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which begins on October 5.

Pakistan’s first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

