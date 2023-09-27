Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former Pakistan fast bowler, said captain Babar Azam is sheer class when it comes to his batting.

Azam is seen as one of the elite performers in world cricket since he regularly scores runs in all three formats of the game.

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that he keeps leading from the front despite having the added pressure of the captaincy weighing down on his shoulders.

“You are class Babar Azam,” Gul said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Azam has been in solid form as of late as he scored 76 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He followed that up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, the 28-year-old captained Pakistan in the Asia Cup and finished with 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

The men in green’s next assignment will be the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will start on October 5.

Their first game will see them go up against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

