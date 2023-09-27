Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has heaped praise on spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, saying he has become a “very, very good international bowler.”

Nawaz has started to be utilised more often in limited overs cricket since he takes wickets and is a handy lower order batsman as well.

Currently, he is considered to be the second-choice spinner behind white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan.

Nonetheless, Arthur is impressed with how far the 29-year-old from Rawalpindi has come.

“Mohammad Nawaz has developed into a very, very good international bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Nawaz did not play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but featured in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, where he took two wickets in one game at an average of 22.50.

In the Asia Cup, he was woefully disappointing as he only managed to claim one wicket in three matches at an average of 94.

Pakistan started the tournament with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was ruined by rain.

Having made it through to the Super Four stage, the men in green battered Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, Pakistan then suffered back-to-back losses to India and Sri Lanka by 228 runs and two wickets respectively, which led to them failing to make the Asia Cup final.

Pakistan will now play in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will start on October 5.

Their first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

