Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Yasir Hameed, the former Pakistan batsman, praised fast bowling prospect Zaman Khan for his performance in the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka.

He noted that the 22-year-old was tasked with bowling in a high pressure situation and gave it his best even though Pakistan lost the match.

Zaman may have conceded 39 runs off his six overs, but he is regarded as one of the top pace prospects Pakistan have right now.

“Zaman was impressive in [a] pressure situation,” Hameed said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zaman didn’t feature in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.

As for the Asia Cup, the Mirpur native only played in the must-win clash against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan started the tournament in dominant fashion as they demolished Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Even though this happened, the men in green still made it to the Super Four stage and went on to crush Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Things didn’t go according to plan after this as Pakistan lost to India by 228 runs.

They still had a chance to make it to the Asia Cup final, but failed to get the job done as Sri Lanka beat them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan will now feature in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will get underway on October 5.

Their first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Pressure is on him, Farveez Maharoof targets Pakistan power-hitter failing miserably at scoring runs

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 8927 ( 78.27 % ) No! 2479 ( 21.73 % )

Like this: Like Loading...