Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Saeed Ajmal, the former Pakistan spinner, believes fast bowler Ihsanullah is a “sensational talent” with a bright future ahead of him.

Ihsanullah rose to prominence during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the second-highest wicket-taker.

The 20-year-old played for the Multan Sultans and took 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He was subsequently called up to the Pakistan team and featured in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Ajmal witnessed what kind of damage the Matta native was capable of inflicting and feels he could be seen in the national team more often down the line.

“Sensational talent,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ihsanullah was not part of Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka or the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also wasn’t selected for the Asia Cup, where the men in green started with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after rain ruined their match.

Even though this happened, they managed to get through to the Super Fours and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, things fell apart for them from here as India defeated them by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had a chance to make it to the Asia Cup final, but couldn’t do it as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

The men in green’s next assignment will be the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, which will start on October 5.

Pakistan’s first game will be against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 8883 ( 78.43 % ) No! 2443 ( 21.57 % )

