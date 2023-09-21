Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Yasir Hameed, the former Pakistan cricketer, has called middle order batsman Saud Shakeel the “young wall of [the] Pakistan batting line-up.”

Shakeel has likely cemented his spot in the Test team with a string of impressive performances.

The 28-year-old from Karachi has scored 875 runs in seven Tests, which includes two centuries and six fifties, at an average of 87.50.

“Great temperament shown by [the] young wall of [the] Pakistan batting line-up,” Hameed said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka in July 2023, Shakeel amassed 295 runs, which included a career-best knock of 208 not out, at an average of 147.50.

He then featured in one ODI against Afghanistan and made nine runs.

Shakeel was part of Pakistan’s squad for the recent Asia Cup, but he didn’t feature in any of the games.

The men in green kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Having made it through to the Super Four stage, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, things fell apart from this point as they lost to India by 228 runs and Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method, which resulted in them being eliminated from the Asia Cup.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: It would be an injustice, Shadab Khan doesn’t want Pakistan bowler dropped after failing in a few matches

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 8512 ( 78.94 % ) No! 2271 ( 21.06 % )

Like this: Like Loading...