Grant Elliott, the former New Zealand all-rounder, used the rocket emoji to describe how fast Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf is.

Rauf is arguably the quickest bowler in Pakistan right now as he is capable of bowling over 150 kph regularly.

The 29-year-old has become a valuable part of the men in green’s pace attack, which also includes two other lethal bowlers in Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Elliott knows how dangerous Rauf is with the kind of pace he is able to generate and in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he attached a video of the Pakistan seamer bowling and an emoji of a rocket taking off.

Rauf didn’t play in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but did feature in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, where he finished with five wickets in two matches at an average of 13.20.

Most recently, he represented his country at the Asia Cup, where he claimed nine wickets in four games at an average of 13.33.

Pakistan began the tournament with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Heading into the Super Four stage, the men in green crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, everything went wrong for Pakistan from here as India demolished them by 228 runs.

Even though they still had a chance to make it into the Asia Cup final, they couldn’t do it as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Rauf sustained a right flank injury during the loss to India, but he is expected to be fit in time for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Naseem, meanwhile, suffered an injury to his bowling shoulder and is set to miss the World Cup, Pakistan’s tour of Australia at the end of the year, and possibly the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

