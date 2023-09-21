Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan, the limited overs vice-captain, has vowed to start playing first-class cricket again after representing Pakistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The announcement comes after the 24-year-old admitted that he is keen to resurrect his Test career, which has remained dormant since August 2020.

In fact, Shadab hasn’t played any domestic four-day matches in the last three years and knows this needs to change if he is to return to the Test team.

“I haven’t played four-day cricket for quite some time. I plan to take out time to play four-day cricket after the World Cup because currently, there is no such opportunity for me to play four-day cricket,” the 24-year-old from Mianwali told Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab was not selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he did pick up four wickets in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan at an average of 23.75.

As for the Asia Cup, he took six wickets in five games at an average of 40.83.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain.

Progressing to the Super Four stage, the men in green thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets prior to suffering their first loss to India, who crushed them by 228 runs.

Pakistan had an opportunity to book their spot in the Asia Cup final, but fell short in their bid to so as Sri Lanka defeated them by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

