Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, has questioned “what harm” he has ever done to Pakistan captain Babar Azam while taking a shot at legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

It was Afridi who chastised Amir for his behaviour towards Azam during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He pointed out that he had messaged Amir and asked if the 31-year-old were to ever make an international comeback, how would he play alongside the Pakistan skipper and if could he accept being given orders by the 28-year-old.

In response, Amir stated that Afridi never said this in the message he sent him, adding that all the former big-hitter did was praise him for his bowling.

“I received his message but this wasn’t it. He only praised my bowling and enquired about my injury. But the things like ‘how will you face Babar’… this wasn’t in his texts at all. What harm have I caused Babar? or vice-versa? I found it very weird,” the Gujjar Khan native was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently made 76 runs at an average of 25.33 in two Test matches against Sri Lanka.

He then proceeded to amass 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

Most recently, he was in action in the Asia Cup and scored 207 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 151, at an average of 51.75.

Pakistan kicked off their campaign in brutal fashion as they annihilated Nepal by 238 runs before being made to share one point apiece with India after their match was washed out.

Having made it through to the Super Fours, the men in green continued their impressive run of form with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

However, things went downhill for them from here as they lost to India by 228 runs.

Despite still having a chance to qualify for the Asia Cup final, Pakistan were unable to do it as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

