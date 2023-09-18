Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captain, has addressed talk about him becoming Pakistan’s head coach or chief selector again, saying he has not been in contact with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Currently, Grant Bradburn is coaching the team, while legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq is serving as chief selector.

Misbah previously held the head coach role from 2019 to 2021, but pointed out that he already has numerous commitments at the moment, which may make it tough for him to be available immediately.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq recently said there was a “good chance” Misbah would return as head coach.

Ultimately, the 49-year-old from Mianwali noted that it depends on what position the PCB offers him and whether he will “be able to do it or not.”

“I have not been contacted by PCB as of yet. When they will contact me, then I will see. I already have a lot of prior commitments, whether it is with leagues or with television channels. It won’t be easy to immediately take up a role with the Pakistan team. I will have to see what role will be offered and whether I would be able to do it or not,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-o in a Test series before securing a 3-0 victory in their ODI series against Afghanistan.

Most recently, they were involved in the Asia Cup, where they started with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was rained off.

Having booked their spot in the Super Fours, the men in green crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, everything fell apart after this as India obliterated them by 228 runs.

Pakistan still had another shot to make it to the Asia Cup final when they faced Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo, but they could not do it as they lost by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

