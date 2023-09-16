Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ahmed Shehzad, the top order batsman, wants the Pakistan selectors to include mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the squad for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Abrar has only played Test cricket to date, where he has taken 38 wickets in six matches at an average of 31.07.

Even though the 25-year-old has never played an ODI, Shehzad feels that he can bring a lot to the table in the men in green’s World Cup campaign.

“At the same time, if you talk about Abrar [Ahmed], he is a mystery bowler,” the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Abrar recently took 10 wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 23.90.

He didn’t play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and was not picked for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan had been in good form in the competition as they defeated Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was ruined by rain, and beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, they suffered their first loss when India crushed them by 228 runs in the Super Four stage.

The men in green had a chance to make it through to the Asia Cup final, but faltered in their match against Sri Lanka and ended up losing by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

