Ahmed Shehzad, the Pakistan top order batsman, has dismissed popular opinion that the India trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are dangerous bowlers.

He noted that none of them are threatening, even though they have a reputation of being elite wicket-takers.

In addition to this, he pointed out that no batsman is scared to face them.

“No disrespect to them. But there hasn’t been any threatening bowler from India that the opposition batter is scared to play him. They have good bowlers like [Jasprit] Bumrah, [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin, but there has not been a dangerous bowler as such,” the 31-year-old Shehzad said on a YouTube podcast as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have been in good form recently as they defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before thrashing Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Currently, they are involved in the Asia Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India after their match was rained off.

Despite this, the men in green progressed to the Super Four stage and took down Bangladesh by seven wickets.

They then suffered their first loss in the tournament as India crushed them by 228 runs.

Pakistan had the chance to reach the Asia Cup final, but couldn’t get the job done as they lost to Sri Lanka by two wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) method.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

