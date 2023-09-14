Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram, the pace bowling icon, said the whole of Pakistan follows everything captain Babar Azam does.

Azam has reached incredible levels of fan and gained a massive fan following due to his status as one of the best batsmen in the world right now.

The 28-year-old has smashed multiple records and is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

“The whole country follows him, everything he does,” Wasim told the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Azam recently amassed 76 runs in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.33.

He followed it up with 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two fifties, at an average of 37.66.

In regards to the ongoing Asia Cup, the Lahore-born batsman has continued to build on his form as he has amassed 178 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 151, at an average of 59.33.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign started with a comprehensive 238-run victory over Nepal before they were forced to share one point apiece with India after their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having made it through to the Super Four stage, the men in green registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Their red-hot start was cooled off when they suffered a disappointing 228-run loss to India in their Super Four showdown.

Next up for the men in green will be a clash against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

