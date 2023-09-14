Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, has vowed to put a stop to all the experimentation that has been happening lately.

He noted that there has been too much “chopping and changing in Pakistan cricket” and he is determined to “bring stability” to the team.

Arthur pointed out that this change he plans to introduce will range all the way from the selection of players to coaching roles.

“There is a lot of chopping and changing in Pakistan cricket, in terms of selection as well as coaching roles. I wanted to bring stability in the Pakistan team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team have achieved a number of positive results as of late as they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before defeating Afghanistan 3-0 in an ODI series.

Currently, they are participating in the Asia Cup, where they started off with a brutal 238-run win over Nepal before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having qualified for the Super Four stage, the men in green crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their strong run of form took a hit when they suffered a 228-run loss at the hands of India.

Pakistan will now look to advance to the Asia Cup final when they take on Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

If they do so, they will get the opportunity to clash with India again on September 17 in the Sri Lankan capital.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

