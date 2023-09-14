Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Matthew Hayden, the former Australia opener, has described Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan as a “fantastic player.”

Shadab is an important asset for the men in green in limited overs cricket as he is their go-to spinner and a handy lower order batsman.

On top of that, the 24-year-old is Pakistan’s vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is, with many seeing him potentially succeeding Babar Azam as captain in the future.

“Shadab Khan is a fantastic player,” Hayden told Star Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab was not included in Pakistan’s squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he did play in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and took four wickets at an average of 23.75.

Currently, the Mianwali native is featuring in the Asia Cup, where he has picked up five wickets in four games at an average of 38.

Pakistan began the tournament in dominant style as they registered a 238-run win over Nepal before being forced to share one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain.

Having made it through to the Super Fours, the men in green continued to build momentum as they thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, they ended up being stopped in their tracks by India, who crushed them by 228 runs.

Pakistan’s next Super Four game will see them go up against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

