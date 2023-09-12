Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usman Qadir, the Pakistan spinner, is seeking answers about why he wasn’t invited for a recent training camp specifically for spinners.

He noted that he is not injured or unfit and thus wants to know the reason why he was snubbed.

Qadir last played international cricket in September 2022, but has done well in the 23 T20Is he has played to date, taking 29 wickets at an average of 19.06 and an economy rate of 8.13.

“I’m facing no fitness issues now, but I don’t know why I wasn’t called up for the camp,” the 30-year-old son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Qadir was not included in the Pakistan team for their two-Test series against Sri Lanka or the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also wasn’t picked for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan have done well as they annihilated Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point apiece with India after their match was rained off, and demolished Bangladesh by seven wickets.

However, their hot streak was stopped by India in the Super Four stage as they lost by 228 runs.

The men in green’s next Super Four game will be against Sri Lanka on September 14 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

