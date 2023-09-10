Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif, the former Pakistan captain, has questioned how long spinner Noman Ali can continue playing Test cricket for.

Already 36 years old, Noman has represented Pakistan in 15 Tests to date and taken 47 wickets, which includes four five-wicket hauls, at an average of 33.53.

Considering his age, Latif pointed out that he doesn’t see the Sanghar native playing for much longer.

As a result, he believes the Pakistan selectors should consider giving chances to younger spinners who can serve Pakistan for a long time.

“Noman Ali will represent Pakistan but for how long? Age is a big factor in his case,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Noman played in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where he claimed 10 wickets at an average of 20.

He wasn’t picked for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 3-0.

Noman also didn’t make the cut for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan kicked off their campaign with a convincing 238-run win over Nepal.

After that, they had to share one point apiece with India as their match was rained off after India were bowled out for 266.

Despite this, Pakistan still made it to the Super Four stage and went on to register a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Lahore.

Their next match will be a Super Four showdown against India on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

