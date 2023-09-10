Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the former Pakistan batting coach, said he gave plenty of tips to Haider Ali, who “definitely tried to adapt and learn”.

Haider seemed on track to be a star batsman for Pakistan as he possessed serious power-hitting skills and was scoring a lot of runs.

However, the strong start to his international career quickly fizzled out and he has not played for the men in green since October 2022.

“I haven’t really worked with him in academies or anything of that sort. But whenever I have met him, I gave him quite a few tips, which he definitely tried to adapt and learn,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Haider is currently in England, where he is playing county cricket for Derbyshire.

In Division Two of the County Championship, he has amassed 481 runs in 10 matches, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 32.06.

The 22-year-old also featured in the Vitality Blast, where he made 335 runs in 14 games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 25.76 and a strike-rate of 137.86.

Haider wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also failed to make the cut for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan have thrashed Nepal by 238 runs, shared one point with India after their match was abandoned due to rain, and crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets.

The men in green will now take on India in the Super Four stage on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

