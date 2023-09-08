Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Tom Moody, the former Australia batsman, picked legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan as one of his top six all-rounders in the last 50 years.

Imran achieved a historic first for Pakistan when he led the country to their first-ever World Cup triumph in 1992.

To this day, it remains the only time they have lifted the coveted 50-over World Cup trophy.

The 70-year-old Imran, who hails from Lahore, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69. He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

As for his ODI career, he scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41. He also claimed 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

Along with Imran, Moody also selected the West Indies’ Sir Garfield Sobers, India’s Kapil Dev, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, England’s Ian Botham and New Zealand’s Sir Richard Hadlee.

“Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Gary Sobers, Jacques Kallis and Sir Richard Hadlee,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series before triumphing 3-0 over Afghanistan in an ODI series.

The men in green are now involved in the Asia Cup, where they beat Nepal by 238 runs before sharing one point apiece with India as their match was abandoned due to rain after the men in blue made 266 in their innings.

Advancing to the Super Fours, Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore.

They will now face India once again on September 10 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He told me to improve, Omair Bin Yousuf received wise words from top Pakistan performer

Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2023 World Cup? Yes! 5782 ( 87.46 % ) No! 829 ( 12.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...