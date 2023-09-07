Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Misbah-ul-Haq is confident that captain Babar Azam will be one of Pakistan’s top run-scorers in history when he finishes his career.

Azam has enjoyed great success in international cricket thus far and Misbah expects him to keep on dominating in the future.

The 28-year-old led his side to a 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, where he scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33.

He then amassed 113 runs in three ODIs against Afghanistan, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.66.

Despite not being at his usual best throughout both series, Misbah was confident Azam would be back firing on all cylinders in no time.

“He will be one of the top run-getters for Pakistan when he finally ends his career. He has that kind of potential,” he told The National.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Azam put on a show in Pakistan’s opening game against Nepal as he struck a sensational 151 to lead his side to a 238-run win.

He didn’t get to bat against India as the match was rained off following the men in blue making 266 in their innings.

Despite this, Pakistan made it to the Super Four stage and began on a high as they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Lahore. Azam scored 17 runs in that match.

Next up for Azam and Pakistan will be a rematch against India, which will take place in Colombo on September 10.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

