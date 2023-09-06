Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the iconic Pakistan batsman, believes the men in green shouldn’t forget about spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim when selecting their team for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Imad has not played ODI cricket since November 2020 but has been active on the domestic circuit.

On top of that, the 34-year-old recently made his T20I comeback in the five-match series against New Zealand in April 2023, where he took eight wickets at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

“Imad Wasim has made a comeback,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Imad wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka or their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

He also isn’t part of the squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, where Pakistan have made it through to the Super Fours after beating Nepal by 238 runs and sharing one point apiece in their match against India after it was abandoned due to rain.

In fact, he is currently playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he has claimed six wickets in five matches at an average of 22.33 and an economy rate of 7.44.

Pakistan’s first Super Fours match in the Asia Cup will be against Bangladesh in Lahore on September 6.

After that, they will have a rematch against India on September 10.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

