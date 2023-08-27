Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Gul, the former fast bowler, said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Wasim Jnr possesses the ability to “spear yorkers” at the middle stump.

Wasim Jnr is one of the many bright bowling prospects in Pakistan right now, along with the likes of Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan.

He recently played in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand and took six wickets in three games at an average of 19.

“I think he is happy to be able to spear yorkers that end at the middle stump,” Gul told the Pitch Side show as quoted by Cricwick.

The 21-year-old Wasim Jnr, who hails from North Waziristan, was not part of the side that defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series.

However, he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which the men in green won 3-0.

Wasim Jnr only got to feature in one match but went wicketless.

He is part of the team for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

