Salman Ali Agha, the middle order batsman, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in a different class when it comes to his batting.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats over the past few years.

Given how well he handles the pressure, coupled with the captaincy, Salman has nothing but respect for the 28-year-old.

“As a batsman, he is [a] class apart,” he said on the Pitch Side End of Day Studio Show as quoted by Cricwick.

Both Azam and Salman featured in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which the men in green won 2-0.

Azam scored 76 runs at an average of 25.33, while Salman amassed 221 runs, which included a career-best 132 not out, at an average of 221.

Both players are in Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, which is being played in Sri Lanka.

They are also in the team for the Asia Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan ODI Series and 2023 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel (Afghanistan series only), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr

